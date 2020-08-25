A man in Newcastle has been praised by police after he witnessed a robbery from his high rise flat and used his location to direct officers to the suspects.

Police received a call from a taxi driver who reported he had been robbed while sitting in his vehicle in the Shieldfield area at 3.15am on August 24.

He reported that three men had approached him on Shields Street before they assaulted him, damaged his taxi and then fled with a quantity of cash.

The 38-year-old victim was not seriously injured but police say he was very shaken by the incident and immediately reported what happened.

A resident who had witnessed the robbery from a high rise flat nearby also contacted police.

He reported that he had seen the incident unfold and was tracking the suspects from his location on the 13th floor. He was able to assist police in directing them to the location of two men who were suspected to have been involved in the incident.

The men, aged 26 and 21, were arrested before a third man, aged 18, was located later in the morning.

I want to thank the member of the public who witnessed this robbery and did not hesitate to contact police. Not only did he quickly alert us to the incident but he stayed on the line and provided updates with the locations of the suspects. It shows the fantastic community spirit that we have in this region and shows that residents will not tolerate this type of violence in their community.

Anyone who wants to report suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhood can do so online at the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.