People who rent homes in Gateshead are being urged to be vigilant after a drugs hub was discovered at an empty property.

£25,000 of cannabis was discovered at the rented house by Northumbria Police.

Officers believe the premises was being used as a drop-off and distribution centre for illicit substances without the owner’s knowledge.

The seizure follows a previous warning issued by the Force which called on landlords and property owners to be vigilant after a large-scale cannabis farm had been uncovered inside another premises, again, without the owner’s knowledge.

Police are urging landlords, tenants, agencies and property owners to increase their vigilance to help law enforcement crackdown on serious and organised crime.

In this particular case, the family who were renting out this property were law abiding people who could have ended up in serious trouble through no fault of their own. This is why we are urging people to take a vested interest in the tenants they accept, in the agencies they use, and in the comings and goings at their properties.

Officers say that In recent months they’ve seen well-cared for homes ruined because "unscrupulous tenants" have set up cannabis farms.

You have to ask yourself – do you want your home being used in the illegal sale and supply of illicit substances which are sold to some of the most vulnerable in our community and fund despicable offences? Work with us and help stamp this out.

Enquiries into the incident and to trace the tenant are ongoing.