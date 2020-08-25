The North East awoke to heavy rain and strong winds on Tuesday morning as Storm Francis battered the region.

Along the coast, the weather brought high tides and strong waves, with joggers at Seaburn in Sunderland spotted struggling against the elements.

Meanwhile, commuters felt the force of Storm Francis this morning with city centre roads starting to flood.Heavy rainfall resulted in one jogger splashing his way through his morning run and vehicles had to force their way through standing water at Ouseburn Road in Newcastle.Police have warned drivers and people using public transport to take extra care and leave extra time for their journeys.

