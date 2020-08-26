An armed raider is behind bars after using a machete and a pick axe handle to smash his way into a stranger’s home during the night.

Marc Ridley, 29, has been jailed for more than six years after leaving his victim 'terrified' following the incident in Hetton-le-Hole in the early hours of May 18.

After a 58-year-old refused to lend him £20, Ridley smashed his way into the address – 'showering her living room in glass'.

With the frightened resident already on the phone to police, Ridley left empty-handed and was subsequently arrested in the street. In an interview, he told officers that he “would have robbed” his victim if he had the chance.

It is difficult to comprehend what was going through Marc Ridley’s head on the morning in question. His behaviour was absolutely appalling as he knocked on a stranger’s door and asked for money. When they refused, he then returned a short time later armed with a machete and a pick axe handle and forced his way inside.

Ridley, of The Avenue, Hetton-le-Hole, also smashed the window of a second address in the town after believing some rivals lived there, but got the wrong house.

A short time before, he also smashed the window of a family home after believing somebody he claimed to have bullied him lived there – but got the wrong house. His trail of destruction caused a huge amount of upset and anguish. I would like to thank his victims for their cooperation throughout this case and there is no question that Ridley deserves this significant custodial sentence.

On August 21 he pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, criminal damage, possessing an offensive weapon and possessing a bladed article when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.

He was subsequently jailed on the same day for six years and eight months.