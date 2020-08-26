Durham County Council has written to the government calling for greater funding for the education of children with special educational needs.

It's the second time this year the council has sent a letter to the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

Cllr Olwyn Gunn, the council’s cabinet member for children and young people’s services, wrote to him in March to highlight pressures on funding for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND), and support for pupils at risk of exclusion.

In the financial year 2019/20, the council had to spend £8.6million more than it receivedfrom the government in its ‘High Needs Block’ (HNB) funding allocation on supportingchildren and young people with SEND.

Over the last two years the number of children in County Durham with an Education, Health and Care Plan has increased from 3,000 to over 3,600 – a 20 per cent increase.

While £5.6m of the overspend was met from general reserves, the remaining £3m wasadded to the council’s HNB accumulated deficit, causing it to rise from £2.7m to £5.7m bythe end of March.

Cllr Gunn said: “Although there’s been an increase in the funding for 2021/22 it’s simplynot enough and it’s only for one year. I want the best for our children and young people butwe won’t have sufficient funding to provide it.

What is the future for SEND funding? What is the future for our young people? At a time when more children may need support because of the impact of coronavirus we need more clarity on funding from the government.

He added: "Our letter very clearly asks the government to give urgent consideration to these issues as part of the Comprehensive Spending Review work.”

In a statement the Department for Education said it was "committed to helping every child achieve their full potential".

A spokesperson said: "Every young person deserves a world-class education which is why we’ve announced the biggest increase in school funding in a decade and we’re taking action so that teachers get the training they need to support children with any type of special educational need or disability (SEND).

“We’re increasing high needs funding for local authorities by £780 million this year and a further £730 million next year, including for Durham whose provisional high needs funding allocation for 2021 to 2022 will be £69.4 million next year which is a 12% increase per head of population aged 2 to 18 years old.

“We are committed to an education system that allows every child to fulfil their potential which is why we’re planning a review of the high needs funding formula later this year."

