A 72-year-old man has been jailed after pleading guilty to four charges, including the creation of four indecent images of children in the most serious category A.

Geoffrey Crowther, a self-employed heavy goods vehicle driver, was also placed on the sex offenders' register meaning he will be closely monitored for the rest of his life.

Crowther pleaded guilty to:

making four indecent images of children in the most serious Category A, between 14 June 2017 and 14 November 2018

making three indecent images of children in Category B during the same period

making 10 indecent images of children in Category C during the same period

taking indecent images of a child in Category C between 30 April 2017 and 14 November 2018 - these relate to first generation images which Crowther took secretly of a three-year-old girl on two different smart phones

DC Fiona Saunderson, of the Online Abuse & Exploitation Team, said: “Geoffrey Crowther did something unthinkable by taking indecent images of a young child.

"His despicable actions were a grotesque breach of trust which has devastated lives.

“Despite his continued denials that he has a sexual interest in children, all the evidence - including his very specific online search history - suggests otherwise.

“Crowther still hasn’t properly explained why he has been taking and making and indecent images of children.”

Police acted on intelligence about suspicious website activity linked to Crowther.

He was arrested by the Online Abuse & Exploitation Team on 13 November 2018 and police carried out a search warrant at his home address.

Phones and other devices were seized for examination by the force’s Digital Forensics Unit.

Following a long-running investigation led by Detective Constable Fiona Saunderson, Crowther was charged on 1 April 2020 and pleaded guilty to the offences at York Crown Court on 9 July 2020.

Safeguarding measures have been put in place regarding the young girl whose photograph was taken by Crowther.

The police said they were satisfied there have been no any contact offences against the girl.