An intruder is behind bars after officers made it to the scene of a burglary within four minutes of the call being made.

Adam Cain, 44, has now been jailed for more than three years after breaking into a home on Greystoke Avenue in Sunderland on the afternoon of June 21.

He climbed through a window and pocketed various items including keys and a mobile phone – but was caught by the occupant who pulled up on the drive and spotted the intruder in his home.

After realising he had been seen, Cain tried to escape through a locked door, at which point the victim rang police and alerted them to the break-in.

Officers were on the scene within four minutes of the call being made.

After detaining their suspect, police searched a black rucksack that was in Cain’s possession which contained a black and silver iPhone, a Bobba Fett keyring and various keys - all from the address.

Cain, of Stanhope Road, South Shields, pleaded guilty to the burglary when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court last week (August 18). He was subsequently jailed for 40 months.

Burglary is an absolutely appalling crime that can have a corrosive and long-lasting impact on the communities we serve. Adam Cain showed a total disregard for the law and his victim when he broke into a family home and helped himself to valuables inside. However, he did not expect the occupant to catch him in the act – and what followed was some fantastic police work between various teams.

