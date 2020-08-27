A 38-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the death of a five-year-old boy in a road collision has been released under investigation.

Layton Darwood was killed when he was hit by a van in Fenham on Monday.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are still on-going and specialist officers continue to support the boy's family.

Sergeant Lee Butler, from Northumbria Police, said the whole community was "saddened" by what happened.

He said: "This is a devastating time for Layton’s family and our thoughts go out to them at this horrendous time.

"The whole community is saddened by what has happened and I know they will rally round to support them."

Police are still appealing for any witnesses to the collision to get in touch.