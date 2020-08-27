Newcastle's Theatre Royal has announced that this year's pantomime, Humpty Dumpty, has been postponed until November 2021.

The company said that due to ongoing restrictions caused by coronavirus and social distancing guidelines it was not possible to run this year's pantomime.

Humpty Dumpty will now run from Tuesday 23 November 2021 until Sunday 9 January 2022.

Philip Bernays, Chief Executive of Newcastle Theatre Royal Trust said: "This is my favourite show of the year and I am devastated that we are having to postpone it.

The uncertainty over how long social distancing will continue means we are not able to plan for the show – a socially distanced audience is not financially viable for us, but first and foremost is the safety of the audience and of our team.

I know Danny, Clive, Chris, Joe and all the panto team were so looking forward to it and are all truly sorry to let everyone down. It is over 93 years since we last had Humpty Dumpty on our stage; the excitement is almost too much but we are all just going to have to wait one more year!

The Theatre Royal said it would be contacting all existing bookers with details of alternative 2021/2022 dates over the coming weeks.

Pantomime Producer Michael Harrison added: "The first ever theatrical performance in my life was on the stage of Newcastle Theatre Royal and I have personally been the custodian of the Theatre Royal pantomime for fifteen years.

"Postponing Humpty Dumpty is obviously hugely disappointing but I know it is the right decision for us all.

"Humpty Dumpty is a brand-new pantomime with stunning new sets and costumes and it would therefore not be right to proceed in such an uncertain climate, but rest assured we will be back in 2021, and what a panto it is going to be!

"I am delighted that Danny, Clive, Chris and our new team-member Joe McElderry have agreed without hesitation to be part of the show in 2021."

Newcastle Theatre Royal Trust is a charity but operates in a commercial environment.

It receives no funding and relies entirely on its share of ticket sales and related income, keeping only a small proportion of ticket income which pays for the running of theatre.

The Theatre Royal has been closed since 16 March 2020, when the Prime Minister advised the public not to attend theatres.

Since this date it has had no income and said it has refunded tens of thousands of tickets.

In a statement the Theatre Royal said: "We continue to be hugely grateful to all those people who have been able to take gift vouchers or donate their tickets as opposed to refunds which helps to protect our theatres for the future."