Senior figures from ten of the region's councils have called on the Government to re-think plans to replace the country's public health body.

Earlier this month the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, confirmed that Public Health England would be replaced by a new National Institute for Health Protection.

Chairs of Health and Wellbeing Boards from ten of the region's Councils have written to Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock to raise concerns over the plans.

Public Health England (PHE) has led the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council figures stress the importance of the local knowledge and experience of PHE regional teams in protecting and promoting health and wellbeing within communities, a view shared by the region's Directors of Public Health (DsPH).

In the letter, the representatives from ten authorities from Teesside, Wearside and Tyneside point to the ‘very real risk' posed by any move to dismantle PHE's integral role as part of a local response.

They warned that the potential loss of regional expertise and experience in dealing with outbreaks of infectious diseases, such as seasonal flu, measles could be critical as winter approaches.

The letter states: "We want to highlight the importance of the broader role that PHE play in our local system working.

"We would strongly recommend that any restructuring protects these functions which support our local work on health improvement, healthcare, public health and critically facilitate our work to address health inequalities, which we have sadly been reminded of during the pandemic.

"We have all been involved with many reorganisations over the years and whilst some of those have been beneficial in the longer term, we also understand the upheaval and disruption they create.

Our local systems are defined by mutually supportive and incredibly strong relationships, based on professional respect, trust and a shared commitment to do the right thing for our communities.

Councillor Dorothy Davison, Middlesbrough's executive member for adult social care and public health and one of the signatories to the letter, said: "This isn't about playing party politics - it's about retaining and investing in a system that we know is best able to protect the communities we represent.

"We're simply urging the Government to think very carefully about the consequences of the decision to alter the role of PHE and to ensure that local government are fully involved in the development of any future system.

"We're all under immense pressure, and this disruption presents a very real risk to our ability to protect our communities as winter approaches."

In a speech at the centre-right think tank Policy Exchange, Mr Hancock announced that the new organisation would be formed to protect the UK against "external threats" to its public health.

He said: "The National Institute for Health Protection will have a single and relentless mission: protecting people from external threats to this country's health.

"External threats like biological weapons, pandemics and of course infectious diseases of all kinds. It will combine our world-class talent and science infrastructure with the growing response capability of NHS Test and Trace and the sophisticated, analytical capability that we're building in the Joint Biosecurity Centre.

"Of course these institutions work incredibly closely already. But I want that integration to be fuelled.

"Crucially this will be a national institute that works very much locally. Working with local directors of public health and their teams."

