Applications for careers in nursing have risen by 16% nationally, with some universities in the region seeing huge numbers of applicants.

Sunderland University will see 200 prospective nurses begin their education next month; four times that number applied for a place on the course.

Sue Brent, from the university's School of Nursing, said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had shone a light on the profession.

She said: "I think people have seen what nurses can do. I believe they've seen that it's a very skilled, very technical job and people are very compassionate and resilient.

"I also think people are thinking about permanency in a job. There has been a lot of redundancies which has been very sad, a lot of people furloughed, not sure about their careers and what's going to happen in the future.

"I think with something like nursing you know you have a job for life."

Due to the spike in demand Sunderland University is now encouraging people to apply for its April intake.

Bobbie Branley-Spiers, a student nurse on the cusp of completing her placement at South Tyneside District Hospital, said that her job was tough at times due to working at the height of the pandemic.

She said: "(It was) hot. There was a lot of PPE. It was difficult and challenging at times but patients were vulnerable so they needed looked after so I just had to step up really.