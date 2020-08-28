A drink-fuelled arsonist has been jailed after she put the lives of her neighbours at risk by sparking a £20,000 inferno at her home, said Northumbria Police.

Abigail Turnbull ignited three separate fires at her address on Wallridge Drive in Whitley Bay in the early hours of April 17.

Turnbull was under the influence of drink and drugs when she lit the fires, which soon erupted into a 'dangerous blaze' shortly after 4.30am.

A young family who live nearby were woken up by the smoke alarm and saw thick smoke coming from Turnbull’s property – forcing them to evacuate their adjoining home.

When emergency services arrived they found Turnbull, 28, sat on the doorstep in a state of 'confusion' as the blaze continued to worsen. The damage amounted to £20,000.

Turnbull was taken to hospital for treatment for suspected smoke inhalation and was later arrested by police, where in interview she admitted starting the fires.

She claimed that during her intoxication she thought “people were inside her address” and that she wanted to “scare them away”.

She subsequently pleaded guilty to arson being reckless to whether life would be endangered when she appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on May 18.

On August 26, she was at the same court and was jailed for 30 months.

Abigail Turnbull’s decision to start the fire put not only her own life in danger, but the lives of all her neighbours who were fast asleep. This so easily could have resulted in a fatality or very serious injury, and she is incredibly lucky that she is not facing more severe punishment. There is absolutely no place for this type of behaviour in our communities.

In a statement prepared for court, a neighbour who was forced to evacuate as a result of the blaze said the family were “scared and frightened” as a result of the fire.

I had nothing but problems to me and my family since Abi moved in three years ago. She would make excessive noise in her house playing music in the early hours and doors slamming. Since the fire, my child has been clearly affected and is frightened ‘the nasty lady’ is going to come back.

Turnbull now begins a custodial term and will not return to her former home once her sentence has been served.