On 5 August we broadcast a report about donations made by Mr Alexander Temerko and Aquind Limited to Conservative Party members’ election campaigns. We also reported on the Intelligence and Security Committee’s report on Russia, published on 21 July. We’d like to make clear that Mr Temerko and Aquind are not mentioned in the report, and we accept there is no evidence to suggest their donations were examples of improper influence by the Russian state in UK politics. We are happy to make this clear and to apologise to Mr Temerko and Aquind.