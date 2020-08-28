New Newcastle midfielder Jeff Hendrick has admitted being linked with AC Milan during the summer provided him with a confidence boost.

The Magpies ultimately won the race to sign the 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international after his contract at Burnley had expired, but knowing that they had had to fight off competition from the Serie A giants put a smile on his face.

Speaking about Milan's interest as he was unveiled at a press conference on Friday, Hendrick said: "Yes, there was interest there.

"I know there was a bit of interest and that was it.

"It was a really nice feeling when I was told they were interested.

"Everyone knows that club, it's massive, so it gave me a bit of a confidence boost, I have to say."

Hendrick is currently working with his Newcastle team-mates at their pre-season training base in York and is relishing the chance to pull on a black and white shirt for the first time when the new Premier League season gets under way next month.

Asked why he had opted to head for Tyneside, he said: "It's a big club, lovely stadium.

"I know the fans obviously won't be in at the start - but a great fanbase.

Growing up, Newcastle were a big team for me to see on TV, so there are loads of different things. Once the offer became solid, this was where I wanted to come.

