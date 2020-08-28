Northumbria Police, Nexus and local councils have joined forces to combat anti-social behaviour on the Tyne and Wear Metro network.

Operation Hermes is an initiative that will see plain clothes police officers work with partners to target troublemakers and seek to reassure commuters.

It follows concerns from travellers relating to anti-social behaviour, including young people gathering in groups in and around stations.

Martin Kearney, from Nexus, said some Metro staff had reported being verbally abused in recent weeks.

He said: "Unfortunately we do have some anti-social behaviour taking place.

"We do have vandalism and we have had assaults including spitting, verbal assault and physical abuse; that's just not acceptable and it has to change."

They've (Metro staff) moved the key workers around when everybody else was in lockdown, they've kept going. Now is the time that we should be appreciating them and now is the time when they're getting some abuse. It's such a shame, they want our support and our thanks.

Northumbria Police added that there will be targeted search operations taking place at some stations.

