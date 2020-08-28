Cleveland Police have appealed for information after a man approached a 14-year-old boy and grabbed his arm.

This is reported to have happened between 7:20-7:40pm on Wednesday, August 26t as the boy made his way onto Throston Grange Lane from Easington Road.

At the junction of Throston Close, a vehicle, which has been described as a “long, red car”, drove towards him and stopped.

The driver, who was wearing a balaclava, got out of the vehicle and grabbed hold of the boy by his arm and attempted to pull him into the vehicle.

The boy was able to wriggle free and he made off along Easington Road. The same vehicle is then reported to have driven passed the boy on Easington Road.

Investigating officer, PC Mark Snowball, said:

Understandably, this incident may cause some concern amongst members of our local community. This inquiry is at an early stage and we have not yet spoken to the man involved to find out his intentions.

PC Snowball appealed for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have further information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 139753.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.