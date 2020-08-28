Saltburn beach has been named as the winner of a Blue Flag award.

The award is given by Keep Britain Tidy and commends beaches for their high-quality seawater, clean beach and beachside amenities.

It's the second year in succession Saltburn beach has won the award.

Saltburn has a picturesque long stretch of sandy beach which is overlooked by a 600ft long Victorian Pier and rugged sea cliffs.

Councillor Wayne Davies, cabinet member for economic development at Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council, said: “We are so very proud of our coastline in Redcar and Cleveland, and we’re over the moon with Saltburn beach being recognised with the Blue Flag award once again.

“As a Council, we work very hard to keep our beaches clean and tidy, but we do not do this alone.

"We couldn’t do it without our dedicated partners and volunteer groups, such as Northumbrian Water, the Environment Agency, Keeping it Clean At Saltburn and the RNLI, to make sure the highest standards are being met.

“We urge anyone visiting our much-loved beaches to dispose of their litter appropriately and leave it clean and tidy so others can enjoy its beauty too.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Deputy Chief Executive Richard McIlwain said: “The success of Saltburn beach in reaching the very high standards demanded by both awards is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches – from beach managers and volunteers to local people and businesses.

When you enjoy a trip to a beach flying an international Blue Flag or Seaside Award, you know you are on one of the safest, cleanest and very best in the country.

“This year, with the pressure on local services created by COVID-19, we would urge anyone visiting this fantastic beach to help out by taking their rubbish home with them and leaving the beach as they found it.”