Police are appealing for information after a woman died following a suspected hit-and-run on the A64 in Scarborough.

Emergency services were called to the A64 near Cayton Low Road at 12.20am on August 27.

The woman has not yet been named but police have confirmed that she was aged in her early thirties and was from Scarborough. Her family is receiving specialist police support.

A 29-year-old local man, who was arrested initially on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, has been released under investigation regarding suspected dangerous driving.

Following enquiries, a 47-year-old man from Scarborough was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at a road traffic collision.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information about the incident, in particular any dash-cam footage from passing vehicles at the time of the incident.

If you can help, you are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make a report via www.crimestoppers-uk.org using the reference 12200149402 when providing details.