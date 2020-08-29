People across the ITV Tyne Tees region are being urged to stay safe near water over the bank holiday weekend.Anyone planning on visiting the beach or riverside is being urged to take extra care.

Elliot Rogers, RNLI Water Safety Coordinator for the North East, said: "We have RNLI lifeguards on far more beaches than we originally planned after the easing of lockdown rules, but they still can’t be absolutely everywhere this summer. That’s why we are urging everyone to take extra care of themselves and their families whenever they are in or near the water.

Many of the emergencies we respond to involve inflatables, which were the cause of more than 350 incidents nationally last year and many more already this summer. We strongly advise against taking them to the beach. Inflatables are not designed for open water. What may seem fun at first can turn into an extremely serious situation, in a matter of seconds.

The advice from the RNLI when near open water or rivers is to:

Keep away from the edge, stick to designated paths and be aware of uneven, unstable or slippery ground

Read safety signs and seek advice on local tides so as not to get cut off

Avoid walking alone or at night and make sure you always have a way to call for help.

A safety message has also been issued by a Sunderland Councillor who is concerned for the safety of visitors to the city and the wider North East coastline.

No-one wants to see their loved ones go through the terrible loss that several families in this city have gone through in recent years so I'd urge everyone to follow the advice of the RNLI in staying safe.

