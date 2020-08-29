A woman has died in South Shields after being hit by a bus.Shortly before 9am on Saturday, police received a report of a collision involving a bus and a female pedestrian on Chichester Road in South Shields in South Tyneside.Emergency services attended but sadly a 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Her next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers at this time.Inspector Paul Allen, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, has now asked for anybody who witnessed the collision to come forward.“This was a serious collision that has sadly resulted in the death of a woman,” Inspector Allen said.“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this devastating time and we will continue to offer them any support they need. This is clearly a tragic time for them and I would ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with their loss.“I am now appealing to those road users or pedestrians who were in the area of Chichester Road at around 9am to come forward with any information or dashcam footage. It may prove crucial in allowing us to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.”