Almost 900 people from the North East who have survived COVID-19 have now donated their blood plasma to help boost efforts to find new treatments for the virus.

However, the NHS Blood and Transplant team are still urging anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus and overcome the illness to consider donating.

The team say it is crucial they receive as many donations as possible to aid their work in developing treatments for those most seriously ill with the disease.

894 people have donated blood plasma so far in the North East

Professor Mike Murphy explains how the blood plasma donation process works in the video below:

It comes as the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, warned nationwide restrictions cannot be ruled out should England see a spike in coronavirus cases this winter.

In an interview with ITV News, Mr Hancock said: "We're doing a huge amount of planning to make sure that the NHS is prepared and can cope to make sure that people can have as much freedom to enjoy Christmas, to enjoy winter, as possible."

But when asked whether there will be special rules to allow more people to visit one another over Christmas, Mr Hancock suggested it could lead to a rise in the number of people catching the virus.

The danger of a rule like that is that it increases the spread of the disease. I mean, there are an awful lot of things I'd love to be able to do, but the risk of them is that we see an uptick in the disease. Hence, we've had to take decisions that you wouldn't ever want to.

On vaccines, the Health Secretary said there is potential for it to be available this year, but that it is more likely next year.

He continued: "It's a very difficult science, it's thankfully one that our scientists are up to, and each sign at the moment is going well and going in the right direction.

"But we don't want to raise people's hopes too much."

READ MORE: