Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Ponteland.

At 9.55am on Sunday, police received a report of a collision involving a tractor and a male cyclist on North Road.

Emergency services attended, but the 57-year-old cyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

PC Kevin Postings, from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This is a tragic incident, which has sadly resulted in the death of a cyclist.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this extremely difficult time and they will continue to be supported by our specialist officers.

“We would ask that their privacy be respected as they try to come to terms with their loss.”

PC Postings added: “As we continue to investigate the circumstances around this tragedy, I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and may have seen a cyclist or tractor to come forward.

“This includes any motorists with dash-cam footage as it could assist with our enquiries.”