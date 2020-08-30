Sunderland's Director of Public Health is calling on people not to put others at risk by setting foot outside their home while waiting for Covid test results.

Gillian Gibson was speaking after the city's Outbreak Control Board, which met for the first time on Monday, raised concerns about the potential for people visiting bars and pubs spreading Covid, as has been seen in other areas.

She said: "We know that many people will be planning to spend time in bars and pubs over the Bank Holiday weekend. But it's vitally important that anyone who has Covid symptoms must self isolate immediately for at least 10 days and only leave their home to get tested.

"That means not going to work or school, not going on public transport, not going out to get food or medicine, or to exercise and most certainly not going out to socialise.

"It also means not setting foot outside your home while you're waiting for your test results. We've already had at least one case in the city involving someone who went to a pub while awaiting their test results and we don't want to see any more.

You need to stay home until you get your results. Even if you feel better, do not leave the house until you've had a negative test result and no longer have a high temperature. To do anything else is irresponsible and puts others at risk. If you have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case, you still need to complete your 14-day isolation even if you test negative.

Sunderland's Outbreak Control Board brings together key figures from across the city including the City Council, health and education. Its remit is to help steer the city's response to Covid-19 and challenge, monitor and support the Health Protection Board whose role centres around preventing, identifying and containing outbreaks and protecting the public against Covid.

Speaking after its first meeting, Council Leader, Councillor Graeme Miller, who chairs the Outbreak Control Board, said: "Unfortunately we have seen an increase in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland, with 40 cases in the Iast two weeks. We've also seen more younger people testing positive, with more people in their late teens and early 20s than before.

"So it's essential that we get the message out to young people that they have a vital role to play in the city's battle against Covid-19, and that they must act responsibly particularly when going to bars and pubs where it may be more difficult to socially distance. We also need everyone to be aware that they must self isolate if they have symptoms and under no circumstances should they go out while they are waiting for their Covid test results.

"They might not be badly affected, but they could unintentionally pass Covid on to their loved ones or someone they don't even know while they're out and about, who could end up in hospital or worse."

Symptoms of Coronavirus include:

a high temperature

new continuous cough

a loss or change in your sense of taste and smell

