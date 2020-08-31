Durham Cathedral's medieval Cloister - the famous Harry Potter filming location - the Undercroft Restaurant and the Cathedral Shop are to reopen on Monday.

Various parts of the cathedral have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, Dean of Durham said: “After our closure in March, we are overjoyed to be reopening more of our facilities over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Since March, a lot of work has gone into making these spaces Covid- secure, and the team are poised to welcome the public back so that they can enjoy more of the historic spaces that make this UNESCO World Heritage Site so unique and special.

"We’ve always been committed to delivering an exceptional visitor experience, and we look forward to showcasing our visitor offer once again.”

In a break from normality the cathedral is also allowing restaurant users to eat in the Cloister.

Officials at the cathedral said that anyone using the restaurant would have to provide their details for track and trace purposes.

As with the main part of the cathedral, a one-way system will be in place throughout the Cloister, and Undercroft to guide visitors safely through the shared space.

Visitors are advised to keep 2m away from those not in their group and to wear a face covering while inside the cathedral and shop.

However, the Central Tower, Open Treasure museum and the Cathedral Library remain closed. There are no guided tours taking place.

Read more: