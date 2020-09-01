Supporters of National League North club Blyth Spartans are eyeing upan audacious swoop for Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Since making his debut against Albecete in May 2005, Messi has scored634 goals in 731 games to help the Catalans to an impressive trophyhaul that includes 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League wins andthree FIFA World Club Cup triumphs.

But after ending last season without a trophy, Messi is currently indispute with the club and has been linked with a move to PremierLeague giants Manchester City and Serie A clubs Internazionale andJuventus.

But Messi could start next season wearing the famous green-and-whitein non-league’s second tier and swapping passes with Spartans legendRobbie Dale - if a supporters’ GoFundMe page reaches its ambitious£623,000,000 target.

Supporter Dan Rolls set up the fundraiser on Monday evening as helooks to help hand Spartans manager Michael Nelson with an unexpectedboost to his squad ahead of the new National League North season.

The former Hartlepool United and Norwich City defender will benefiteven if the initiative does not reach its target after it wasconfirmed that any funds raised will go into the club.

They say you miss 100 per cent of the shots you don’t take so, we might as well shoot wa (sic) shot. In the unlikely scenario that we don’t raise the required £623,000,000 to active Messi’s released clause, or the club are unable to agree personal terms, all funds will be donated to Blyth Spartans AFC.

Earlier today the appeal had raised a princely £15.

The Spartans boss is hoping to continue adding to his squad ahead ofthe new campaign and in the aftermath of his unexpected appearance ina pre-season friendly win at Dunston UTS.

Other clubs are interested in the people I am speaking to and I need to convince the club that it’s the right thing to do. But I am pretty confident in my recruitment process, pretty confident in the players I have identified and I think me playing tonight proved what impact an experienced head can have on the youngsters around me.

A Messi-less Spartans will visit South Shields in their nextpre-season fixture on Saturday afternoon.