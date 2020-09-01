A woman from County Durham has fulfilled her wish to thank the family of a donor, who saved her life.

It's a meeting between two women that was only possible due to heartbreaking loss. Five years ago, Mandy Whitworth from Stanley was facing death, after being diagnosed with chronic kidney failure. A transplant was her only option.

But Mandy's life was saved when she received the organs of a 23-year-old man who'd died in an accident. Mandy always hoped to thank her donor's family - and in recent days, she was well enough to travel to Cheshire to meet her donor's mother.

