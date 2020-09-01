Tributes have been paid to a woman who died after a collision in South Shields.

Janet Louise Carey, 51, from the South Shields area, has been described by her family as "a beautiful soul, tragically taken too soon from her loving family and friends"

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Chichester Road shortly before 9am on Saturday and also involved a bus.

PC Steven Malt, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam pictures to come forward.

We still need to trace all the witnesses to the collision so if anyone saw what happened we would ask you to contact police. If you were in the area of Chichester Road at around 9am then you may have crucial information that will help us determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

PC Malt also described the family as "devastated" and called for people to respect the family's privacy.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 quoting reference 267 290820 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.