Assaults on police officers and staff in County Durham and Darlington went up by more than a quarter while the country was in lockdown, according to newly published figures.

Durham Constabulary recorded 228 assaults on officers and staff between March and July this year, an increase of 26 per cent when compared with the same period last year, when 168 such incidents were recorded.

Several of these assaults saw people spit or cough in officers’ faces and claim they had Covid-19.

Others included incidents which saw officers punched, kicked, head-butted, scratched, bitten or had glass bottles thrown at them.

The figures come as the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and College of Policing publish their Officer and Staff Safety Review, following the largest ever survey of police workforce, which was carried out as a result of worries over rising violence against the police.

As a result, a package of 28 recommendations has been approved by chief constables, with the aim of improving the safety of frontline officers and staff. These include better safety training, use of new technology and a "hard-line" approach to responses after an assault.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell said attacks on officers were "unacceptable at any time" but that it was "particularly appalling" for them to happen while they had been working during lockdown.

Police officers are human beings who have every right to return home safely at the end of each shift. Attacks on officers not only have physical consequences but can leave them with long-term psychological damage which is also often felt by their loved ones and colleagues.

She added that the force needed to ensure officers "have the very best tools, training and support" and pointed out they had received "vital" training during the pandemic.

Policing is a hugely rewarding career, and our officers and staff join knowing that they will have to face some potentially dangerous situations. We welcome and support the recommendations and changes set out in the review and will be working through them to implement them in County Durham and Darlington.

Cleveland Police have also condemned attacks on officers today.