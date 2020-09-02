Drivers in the North have been urged to take care after 200 vehicles were reported to have driven onto a construction site on the A19 in two months.

The incidents have taken place between mid-May and mid-July on a stretch of the road between Norton and Wynyard, which is being widened from a dual carriageway to three lanes either side.

Highways England - the Government body responsible for the roadworks - has said its teams has lost 24 working hours on the project and that drivers are putting workers in danger.

Almost all of the incidents happened during the day, with only one per cent occurring in the dark. Most cases were recorded as being accidental with drivers saying they either thought it was an exit-slip road, followed work vehicles or followed other non-work vehicles into the restricted area.

Highways England project manager Keith Bradley said:

Drivers who have entered our workspace mainly seem confused, and possibly on ‘auto-pilot’ when they approach the area, which is clearly signed. Unlike other schemes that have seen a lot of incursions, the majority here are doing it by accident, rather than ignoring the signs or trying to take a short cut.

A number of measures have been put in place tackle the issue, including extra signage and road markings. These have been supported by Middlesbrough Council and Highways England has reported that they have seen "positive" results.

As a regular user of the A19, and a traffic engineer with over 30 years’ experience of working on major highway improvement schemes, I am satisfied that the signs and road markings introduced by Highways England indicate as clearly as possible the exits that drivers should – and should not – use when passing through the roadworks.

Tips to help drivers avoid driving into roadworks include:

Look ahead - Follow signs for exits, not a satnav

Be aware - Don’t follow work vehicles into areas where people are working

Keep to the speed limit

For more information visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/our-work/increase-in-numbers-of-cars-entering-roadworks-drivers-please-be-vigilant/