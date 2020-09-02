Cleveland Police officers and enforcement teams from Middlesbrough Council teams have been tackling anti-social behaviour in the town's centre.

This work has has secured charges including thefts from motor vehicles, theft from a shop, breach of curfew and failure to comply with community orders.

Alongside these "dozens" of antisocial behaviour warnings have been issued for behaving antisocially in the town centre.Between July 1 and August 31 town wardens were involved in 786 reported incidents.

These included:· 21 breaches of civil injunctions for begging and entering banned areas· 37 verbal warnings for parking

· 38 people referred to homeless support· 89 Public Spaces Protection Orders instructions, which police have said resulted in modification of behaviour without the need for a fixed penalty

Chief Inspector Daryll Tomlinson said:

We are continuing with our crackdown on antisocial behaviour and alleged crime in the town centre area. This is something that is important to residents, local businesses and anyone visiting our town centre in Middlesbrough, so as a neighbourhood team we make it one of our priorities.

He added that officers were in the town centre every day and encouraged people to talk with them.