Cleveland Police have condemned assaults on emergency workers following reports that one of the force's officers was punched in the face in Thornaby.The alleged assault took place at about 8pm yesterday after officers were called to an address in the town. A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on an emergency worker and he remains in police custody.This happened hours after another man, 43-year-old Gareth Bennet Evans from Harcourt Street in Hartlepool, was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison after assaulting four officers on Bank Holiday Monday.Evans is reported to have hit an officer in the face with a metal pole, and punched three other officers in the head, face and body after they attempted to speak to him about a reported incident.He was charged with four counts of assault on an emergency worker and was yesterday sentenced to 24 weeks in prison.

We will by no means tolerate assaults on our officers and anyone who thinks it is acceptable to assault or injure a police officer will be dealt with by the courts. “Our officers are human, they put on their uniform and go to work like anyone else but they put their lives on the line on a daily basis to protect others and yet some people think it is OK to attack them and injure them.

He added that the force would "not tolerate" any attacks and "we will use the legislation that is there to help protect our staff".

