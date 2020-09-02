A Teesside research team has been given regional recognition for the role it has played in a research trial into Covid-19 treatment.

Ben Prudon - a respiratory consultant at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust - and the team as a whole have been awarded an 'Outstanding Research Contribution' prize from the Clinical Research Network North East and North Cumbria, an organisation which provides support to projects in health and social care.

For Ben this relates to the role he played in leading the trust’s contribution to the RECOVERY trial – a national clinical project to identify treatments which would hell anyone hospitalised with suspected or confirmed Covid-19.

The wider team have been commended for their work not only to this trial but also for other Covid-19 research projects they have been involved with since March.

The trust has described its research team as having been a "leading performer" in the RECOVERY trial adding that it has "consistently being placed in the top five recruiting hospital sites across the country by percentage of available patients who have taken part".

Both myself and the team are delighted and honoured to be nominated for this award. This nomination represents the truly outstanding work the team have carried out over the last few months.

He added that the trust has "consistently been the highest recruiting organisation in the region" and "among the best proportionally across the country"

We consistently perform above what a Trust our size is expected to when it comes to research. In just a relatively short time, this study has shown very positive outcomes for patients and has helped lead to some exciting developments.

The RECOVERY project the team has worked on has found that the steroid treatment, dexamethasone, has helped reduced the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators.

The wider research team have contributed to 15 national Covid-19 research trials since March. More recently they have been working with the NHS Blood and Transplant service who are making appointments for people to donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma, including for NHS staff affected.