A drug-dealing grandmother has been jailed after more than £35,000 of heroin and cocaine was found inside her Newcastle home.

Carol Dale worked for a gang based on Merseyside bagging and selling drugs which had been brought into the area using a county line operation.

The merchandise would be dropped off by Liverpool courier David Williams, who used his taxi to transport the drugs to Dale's home in Scotswood. In exchange he received bundles of cash.

They were both caught as part of a joint investigation between Northumbria Police and the North East Regional Special Operations Unit (NERSOU) after Williams had been spotted visiting Dale on five separate occasions last year.

On October 4 officers found more than 1.4kg of heroin - worth more than £30,000 - and almost 60g of crack cocaine - worth £4,500 - in the kitchen of Dale’s home. They also seized scales, drugs equipment and £3,000 in cash.

They also found a rucksack in the boot of Williams’ Skoda containing £19,080 – which he later claimed was his life’s savings - as well as a further £500 in his pocket.

On September 1, the pair both appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where they admitted their respective roles in the conspiracy.

Dale, 56, of Westfield Road, admitted possessing heroin with intent to supply and possession of criminal property. She was jailed for seven years and three months after previously being given a suspended sentence for her involvement with the same organised criminal group five months earlier.

Williams, 49 of Queens Drive, West Derby, Liverpool, was jailed for 40 months after admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine and possession of criminal property.

I hope that these sentences send a strong message to those organised criminals who choose to come into our towns and cities to supply illegal drugs. Under the banner of Operation Sentinel, we will identify who you are, put a stop to your illegal activity and make sure you are taken off the streets and put behind bars.

He also praised the work of the officers involved in the investigation and said he was pleased with the sentences both Dale and Williams had received.

Anyone with information about drug dealing in their community can contact police on 101 or on the ‘Tell Us Something’ pages of the force’s website. They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.