The family of teenager Seesha Dack have paid tribute to her.

Seehsa, 15, went missing on Sunday and was last seen by her friends in the Fish Quay area of North Shields.

An investigation was launched by Northumbria Police, which saw her photograph spread "far and wide" on social media. In addition, residents formed search parties to try and find her safely.

On Tuesday evening officers found the body of a female near Tanners Bank, North Shields. The body has since been formally identified as Seesha.

Officers are supporting Seesha’s family her family, who have released a tribute statement.

“We are beyond devastated by the loss of our daughter and sister Seesha.

“Seesha was a loving, funny, bubbly and humble girl with a smile that could light up any room. Her personality was precious and can never be replaced.

“She always went out of her way for other people, even going so far as to take food from home to give to a homeless man that she saw regularly.

“Even though it wasn’t the news that we were hoping for, we would like to thank everyone from the community and beyond for all their help while we were looking for her.

“We, as a family, request privacy in order for us to grieve and remember Seesha.”

Following the investigation, officers do not believe there to be any third party involvement and a report has now been prepared for the coroner.