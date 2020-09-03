A three-year-old girl has tragically died following a crash in County Durham.

The collision happened at about 2.30pm on the Coast Road, in Horden, yesterday.

A blue Peugeot 206, which was travelling from Blackhall Colliery towards Horden, collided with a silver van which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The girl, who was a passenger in the car, was later pronounced dead at hospital.

A 17-year-old girl sustained "life-threatening" injuries and remains in hospital.

The Peugeot's driver and other occupants all sustained what Durham Constabulary have described as "serious "injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. The driver of the van was also taken to hospital, officers described his injuries as "minor".

The road was closed for several hours while officers investigated at the scene.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the vehicles being driven in the area beforehand.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam pictures of the vehicles.

Anyone with any information has been asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 207 of September 2.