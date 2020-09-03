The rate of positive COVID tests in South Tyneside has quadrupled in the space of a week, taking it from one of the lowest in the North East to one of the highest.

A surge in COVID cases could see South Tyneside hit with new restrictions this week - although borough chiefs hope it won't be necessary.

Concerns have been raised after the rate of positive tests more than quadrupled in the space of a week.

But bosses hope the rise, which came from an already low base, could be an isolated spike which will not require major efforts to squash.

"The [COVID-19 Leadership Board] is overseeing our response and we have a meeting later this week to discuss the increase," said Tom Hall, Director of Public Health at South Tyneside Council.

"If we feel we need to call on additional intervention measures we will do that, we have additional powers now which mean we can take extra interventions locally.

"But I would also say we compare with other areas of the North East and we're not a particular outlier."

He added:

We're monitoring closely but we're not quite at the stage yet to see additional lockdown measures.

Mr Hall was speaking at a meeting of the council's Overview and Scrutiny Coordinating and Call-in Committee on Tuesday, September 1, which was held remotely and broadcast via YouTube.

According to a report for the panel, the weekly rate of positive coronavirus tests per 100,000 people in the borough stood at just 2.66 on August 21.

But by Friday August 28, just a week later, it had surged to 11.31.

11.31 per 100,000 in week up to Friday 28th August

2.66 per 100,000 in week up to Friday 21st August

The latest numbers represented a sharp rise compared to other North East areas, which saw relatively small changes to their weekly rates.

It saw the borough climb to the third highest in the region, behind Newcastle and Middlesbrough, whereas the week before it had been second bottom, behind Darlington.

But South Tyneside still remains behind other English hotspots such as Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield.

Outlining possible factors behind the figures, Hall added: "I think there is a general feeling we're out of lockdown.

"People are starting to socialise more and get back to work, things like Eat Out to Help Out have encouraged people to go out more.

"It's about getting the balancing act right, so people know the risk is still out there and we make sure we protect the most vulnerable, particularly in care homes.

"I think we will be in a different context again in September and we need to monitor closely and react as things arise."

Despite South Tyneside Council's belief that a local lockdown is not necessary, at this stage, the rise in coronavirus cases has led the authority to enforce a ban on visitors at care homes.

In a statement, South Tyneside Council said:

''Our priority continues to be to take steps to mitigate the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19) transmissions in South Tyneside.

In order to protect some of the most vulnerable in our community, we have asked care providers to temporarily cease visiting to residents.

''Care Homes have been advised and each will make contact with residents’ families to advise them about new arrangements.

''We recognise the importance of family visits and will recommend the lifting of restrictions, upon further guidance from Public Health, which is based on community transmission information. ''