Climate change: how does it affect us?

As we move back to busier offices, city centres and take small steps towards life returning to some kind of normality, you could be forgiven for thinking that all is once again well in the world.

There are warnings though about the growing crisis around climate change and worries the pandemic may have caused people to take their eye off what could be an altogether more long-term emergency.

A climate change expert who spoke to ITV Tyne Tees' weather presenter Ross Hutchinson said we need to start thinking about it as a chronic condition that isn't going away.

This year we have seen how quickly we can react to adverse situations if we have to. Can that focus needs be put on our changing climate? It is an issue that affects us all.