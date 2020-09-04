Teenage girl is second death after County Durham traffic collision

A 17-year-old girl has died following a road collision in County Durham.

She suffered serious injuries after the car she was travelling in collided with a van and was taken to hospital

Durham Constabulary confirmed this afternoon that she had died.

The girl is the second person to die after the crash, which happened on the coast road near Horden on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Durham Constabulary confirmed that a three-year-old girl, who was also travelling in the car, had died.

The collision involved a blue Peugeot 206, which was travelling from Blackhall Colliery towards Horden, and a silver van, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The Peugeot driver and other occupants all sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. They have not been discharged.

The driver of the van was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has since been discharged.

Sergeant Pete Tate, from Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, is leading the investigation.

This is a tragic incident for all involved and we would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives. We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision, and would like to speak to anyone who may have any information that could help our investigation. If you have dashcam footage of the vehicles prior to the collision and have not already spoken to us, then please get in touch with us. Likewise, if you saw the vehicles driving in the local area before the collision then please call us.

This is a tragic incident for all involved and we would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives. Sgt Pete Tate, Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit

He urged anyone with information to come forward.

If you have dashcam footage of the vehicles prior to the collision and have not already spoken to us, then please get in touch with us. Likewise, if you saw the vehicles driving in the local area before the collision then please call us. Sgt Pete Tate, Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit

Anyone with any information can call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 207 of September 2.