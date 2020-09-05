72-year-old man dies in Northumberland road crash

A 72-year-old man has died after a two-car collision in Northumberland on the A697 near Weldon Bridge.

Police were called to reports of a crash at around 11:00 on Saturday morning involving a silver Ford C Max and a silver Renault Clio.

A 60-year-old male, the driver of the Ford, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was subsequently closed and local diversions are in place with police remaining in attendance.

Sergeant Matt Sykes of Northumbria Police Motor Patrols team, said: “This incident has tragically taken the life of one man and our thoughts are with his loved ones as they come to terms with this awful loss.

"We are trying to build up a picture of what happened and are asking motorists with dashcam (footage), or anyone who might have witnessed this incident to contact us.”

An investigation into the incident has been launched and officers are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.