Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council has urged residents to ‘be extra careful’ this weekend after a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The council has issued a reminder to the public of the rules around gatherings and the importance of wearing face masks to stop the spread.

It reaffirmed that it is against the law for gatherings or parties of more than 30 people to take place in homes or gardens and that no more than six people from different households should be meeting outdoors.

Cllr Karen King, Deputy Leader of Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council, said: “The increase in Redcar and Cleveland is relatively small, and we are not trying to frighten people, but if we become complacent that number can soon grow – and it can grow rapidly.

Please be extra careful this weekend; follow the rules and follow the advice. The more people you mix with, the more likely you are to be infected, and the more this virus will spread. Cllr Karen King

She added: "We have seen other areas go into local lockdowns, and we must do everything we can to avoid the same happening here. We will be able to prevent this if everyone stays vigilant and works together.

“People are returning to work and children have started the new school year. It is essential that we act responsibly - wear your masks when required, avoid gatherings that break the rules, and stay alert to symptoms and take the right action.

“Taking control of this virus protects ourselves, our loved ones and strangers who may be tackling health issues you know nothing about. Please look out for each other.”

Read more: