For the first time access to a service in Middlesbrough providing emergency food parcels will be available at weekends.

Food programmes supported by Middlesbrough Council are to receive a share of £244,000 of government funding.

The money will also support the creation of new programmes.

Middlesbrough Council's Revenues & Benefits service has been contacting residents who have seen a reduction in their working hours or lost their jobs and are now having to claim benefits as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Working alongside a range of partner organisations, they are reaching out to those in need to provide them with financial support for food and other essentials.

Cleveland Fire Brigade, who take part in the delivering of food packages, has agreed to extend the service to cover emergency weekend food provision.

Residents making contact with the service will receive a food parcel within three hours of the initial call.

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston worked with officers to fill a gap in support for those in crisis over a weekend.

Mr Preston said: "No one in Middlesbrough needs to go hungry and this project will help people in their hour of need.

People who find themselves in an emergency on a Friday night or Saturday morning with the fridge and cupboards bare are in a drastic situation. Through this project, there will be help on hand at weekends when families may otherwise be forced to go without. Mayor Andy Preston

Other organisations who will receive further support include Middlesbrough Foodbank, Middlesbrough Together, Middlesbrough Environment City, Middlesbrough Food Partnership and Middlesbrough & Stockton Mind.

Part of the funding will be dedicated to projects focused on longer term solutions, such as courses in food preparation.

Community ‘eco shops' that provide multiple items of low-cost food for a small donation will also aim to help to move people away from a dependency on foodbanks.

Mr Preston praised the foodbanks and other projects already operating in the town.

The Council and Food Power Alliance have helped to co-ordinate thousands of meals during the school holidays via the Feast of Fun led by Together Middlesbrough & Cleveland and work funded and supplied by local construction firm Applebridge and the MFC Foundation.

Mr Preston added: "Lots of charities, businesses and volunteers are already doing great things.

"Their hard work combined with this new funding can make Middlesbrough hunger-free for the long term."