Man's body found at Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club ground

A man's body has been found at Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Football Club on West View Road.

Police were called to a report of a man's body being found at 10:40 on Sunday morning.

Officers believe that they know the identity of the man and his family have been informed, although formal identification is yet to take place.Specialist officers are supporting the man’s family.The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination will be carried out to try to establish the cause of the man’s death.

Police would be interested to hear from anyone who may have been in the area of the Rugby Club in the early hours of this morning and may have seen a male in the area to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 145762.