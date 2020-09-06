A 37-year-old man has suffered a broken leg in a collision with a car which failed to stop after the incident.

The incident is believed to have happened between 11pm and 11:45pm on Saturday on The Greenway in Middlesbrough.The man was taken to James Cook University Hospital with a broken leg and he remains there receiving treatment for his injuries.Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with further information is asked to contact PC Matthew Carter from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, on the non-emergency number 101, and quoting incident number 145555.