Tyne and Wear fire crews attacked twice in a week in Downhill

The chief fire officer of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) has said crews will now only respond to secondary fires in the Downhill area if it's with a police escort.

His comments come after firefighters from the service were attacked on Saturday night as they responded to a bin fire.

It is the second time in a week crews have been attacked in that area.

Secondary fires are fires that do not pose a direct or immediate threat to life.

TWFRS did emphasise that they would respond as normal to any fires in the area that posed a danger to life, such as house fires.

Phil Clark, area manager for the TWFRS, said the attacks on crews had a serious impact on not just firefighters but also their loved ones.

He said: "It's sad that we have to do this. All we want to do...firefighters want to come to work, they want to do their job, they want to make a difference in the community and these attacks are hindering them (in) doing that.

"The question I'd ask the community is: how would you like to be going to work wondering whether when you go out to do your job that you're going to be attacked?

"Think about their (crews') families, think about what the firefighters are coming in to and what they're dealing with on a day to day basis and sadly we're starting to see an increase in these attacks."

Earlier in the week, on Thursday, crews came under attack in Downhill responding to a call from a farmer alerting them to a field being on fire.

A fire appliance was pelted with stones and rocks by a group of around 15 youths.

Commenting on that incident Mr Lowther said: "As a service we are here to respond when we are needed. It is absolutely unacceptable that firefighters, who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, are being attacked in the line of duty.

“We’re seeing attacks on crews happening more often, I don’t want to go to a firefighter’s home and have to tell their family they have been injured in an attack.

"Fortunately the crew were uninjured last night but we now have a fire appliance unable to respond to emergencies because of the dangerous actions of these individuals. Attacks on firefighters has to stop, it’s putting lives at risk.”

Mr Clark added that bodycam footage collected by the crews who came under attack on Thursday night had been passed on to Northumbria Police.