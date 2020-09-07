Boy dies after collision in East Cleveland

A teenage boy has died following a road collision in East Cleveland.

This happened Stanghow Road, near Skelton, at about 8.20pm on Sunday.

The boy was cycling with another child and was in a collision with a dark Alfa Romeo Mito.

He suffered serious head injuries and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson expressed the force's sympathy to the family.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends and a specially trained officer has been appointed to support them at this extremely difficult time. Cleveland Police

A man in his late 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

Officers have appealed to any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the Stanghow Road area at around the time of the incident to get in touch. They have also asked anyone overtaken by a dark Alfa Romeo to contact them.

People can contact PC Martin Tranmer by calling 101 and quoting reference number 146054.