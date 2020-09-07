Council reassures Middlesbrough families over COVID-19 safety in schools

Parents and carers in Middlesbrough are being reassured about the COVID-19 safety measures in schools.

A small number of schools in the town have advised some staff, pupils and families to isolate following positive test results.

Middlesbrough Council has praised the response of the schools and thanked families for their understanding.

All schools have risk assessments in place and are aware to follow clear protocols on reporting cases among staff or pupils.

It's only natural for parents and carers to be anxious about Covid, but they can be assured our amazing schools have worked so hard to put robust response plans in place. This weekend we've seen schools respond rapidly after learning of positive cases among staff or students. All Middlesbrough schools will follow PHE advice to the letter and act quickly to take the necessary action. Cllr Mieka Smiles, Executive Member with responsibility for Education and Skills

Parents of children required to isolate as a precautionary measure have been contacted directly. The council says children should continue to attend school unless they are informed otherwise.

We understand there will be frustration about further interruptions to classroom learning, but health and safety will always come first. The disruption is absolutely no reflection on the hours of hard work dedicated teachers have put in to welcome back pupils. All our schools are following protocols designed to keep children and their families safe. Cllr Mieka Smiles, Executive Member with responsibility for Education and Skills

Unless parents and carers are notified otherwise, they are advised to continue to ensure children attend school.