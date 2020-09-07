Emerging artists join established professionals in new Tyneside exhibition

Emerging artists from across the North East are joining professionals for a special exhibition at Tyneside’s newest art gallery.

The NE:BODY exhibition will open on September 9 at The Aviary in Jesmond.

'Hart in the Highlands' Credit: Sorted PR

Alongside oil paintings by well-known artists such as Lizzie Rowe, Ruth Bond and Gerda Roper, will be works by Chris Polunin, finalist in The Contemporary Young Artist Award in 2017 and 2018 and Nick Banks, whose work has been exhibited in The Royal Academy, London.

'Top Dog' Credit: Sorted PR

The exhibition also features work from Teesside-based artist and sculptor, Julia Wager and York’s abstract painter and print maker, David Platts.

NE:BODY will display work from across a whole host of mediums, from traditional paintings to digital art to sculptures.

We always wanted to use our space as a platform to support regional talent, along with the UK and international artists we already showcase. Trevor Read, Director

Other artists featured in the exhibition include Tom Moore, David Platts, Paul Brewster, Pointer, Jane Sanders, Jennine Wilson, Lucy Blake, Annette Bushby, Nic Farr and Heather Moore.