As many as 300 people who went to a football match over the bank holiday weekend have been urged to self-isolate after a group of attendees tested positive for COVID-19.

The match took place on Sunday, August 30 at the Burnside Working Men's Club in Houghton-le-Spring.

This attendees have been urged to self-isolate for 14 days from the date of the match after it was confirmed 28 people who went to the match have tested positive for the virus.

As the club is near the border between Sunderland and County Durham's council areas, both authorities have said they are working with Public Health England to manage the public health response.

Amanda Healy director of public health for Durham, has issued advice to anyone affected.

Contact tracing is being carried out with anyone deemed to be a close contact of someone who has tested positive, however we are also asking anyone who was at the charity event on Sunday 30 August to immediately self-isolate up until midnight on the 13th, unless they're contacted individually by NHS Test ands Trace with further advice. Amanda Healy, Durham County Council

We are also asking people in the community who have already had a test which has come back negative to self-isolate for 14 days from the 30th because it can take up to 14 days for symptoms to appear. This is essential if we are to stop the spread of the virus in this community as quickly as possible. Amanda Healy, Durham County Council

Her counterpart in Sunderland, Gillian Gibson, echoed these calls.

It’s really important that everyone acts responsibly and follows the public health guidance when outside of the home if we are to keep our community safe. Gillian Gibson, Sunderland City Council

The best way to help protect our families, friends and neighbours is to follow the basic rules of Hands, Face, Space – wash your hands for 20 seconds often, cover your face in public, stay 2 metres apart and stay at home if you have symptoms or are waiting for COVID test results. Gillian Gibson, Sunderland City Council

People who would struggle to self-isolate or need to know more about getting a test can find more information for County Durham here and Sunderland here.