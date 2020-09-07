Jobs cut at South Shields arts venue

The Customs House arts venue in South Shields is making 27 posts redundant.

Nine full-time and 18 part-time members of staff have been given their notice.

Eighteen staff have been retained in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customs House executive director Ray Spencer described the decision as "incredibly difficult" and wished those losing their jobs good luck.

We have tried hard to trade but the current social distancing guidelines which reduce our opportunities to earn income, which represents 92 per cent of our turnover, our lack of reserves, together with the constant threat of local lockdown and/or a second wave makes it impossible for the trust to support our current level of staff beyond the end of furlough. Ray Spencer, The Customs House

The venue in Mill Dam closed its doors on March 16 for five months due to the pandemic. It reopened last month but with the cinema and restaurant having reduced capacities.

It has since resumed performances with reduced audiences.

Theatre audiences have been cut from a capacity of 439 to between 102 to 172 depending on bubble sizes, Cinema from 140 to a maximum of 42 and the restaurant from 70 to a maximum of 42.