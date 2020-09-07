Newcastle United sign Callum Wilson

Striker Callum Wilson has joined Newcastle United.

The 28-year-old has moved to the Magpies for an undisclosed fee from AFC Bournemouth and has signed a four-year contract.

He began his career at hometown club Coventry City before moving to AFC Bournemouth in 2014, where he 20 goals in 45 Championship outings, helping them win promotion to the Premier League.

His performances saw him called up for England in November 2018, where he scored on his debut against the United States at Wembley.

Wilson he was interested in moving to St James' Park as soon as he knew the club was interested in him.

Along the years, they've had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they've done, I'd like to attempt that. I believe in my ability as a player. As a striker I think it's important to set yourself goals long term and short term, and I'm hoping to achieve them. With the players around me, I believe we can get the goals we need as team and I want to help contribute to that. Callum Wilson, Newcastle United

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce said he was "delighted" to have signed Wilson.